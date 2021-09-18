From Chuke Onuoha, Aba

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Professor Azubuike K. Onyebuchi has appealed to the Federal Government to resolve all the issues bordering on the welfare of doctors to enable them have a good working environment to provide medical services to patients. He spoke at a four-day Biennial General Meeting(BGN) and Scientific Conference of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), FMC Umuahia Chapter , which kicked off on Thursday.

He said the conference, with the theme, “Security, insecurity and social protection; impact on health outcomes in Nigeria”, was very apt.

“Earlier speakers had alluded to what has been happening to all of us today, and I stand here to encourage and plead with the Federal Government to resolve all the issues bordering on the welfare of doctors, both the residents and consultants, so that we can have good working environment to provide services to patients, which is the primary reason we are in the hospitals.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.