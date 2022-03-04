By Bolaji Okunola

A coalition of South West Civil Societies has called on the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola to resolve their differences in the interest of the Yoruba.

It held that the current face-off between the two politicians, would do the region no good, if allowed to continue.

Taiwo Adeleye stated this in a statement he jointly with Messrs Samson Adekoya, Wale Arogundade, Samuel Ogunsona and David Ajetunmobi on behalf of 17 groups comprising the Agbekoya and the Oodua Hunters Union.

He posited that their reconciliation was imperative as the two personalities were very important to the South West and the country as a whole.

The group, while insisting that there was no dispute that cannot be resolved, said it was of the belief that the attacks on the minister were unnecessary and must stop. It noted that Tinubu and Aregbesola had come a long way, and it was wrong for some to allude to the fact that one made the order.

“We do not belong to the school that thinks the crisis must linger. It is an ill-wind that blows no one any good. It is a dispute that can set the entire South West on the path to internal combustion. We, the civil society, grassroots organisations and community based groups across Yoruba territories will set up a committee that will explore the potential of reconciling the two personalities, bearing in mind that the disagreement is also on certain principles upheld for decades by Rauf Aregbesola.

We shall be briefing the people and the press on the outcome,” Adeleye said.

