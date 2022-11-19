From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Action Alliance (AA) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to respect Court orders delivered in favour of its national chairman, Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje and his faction.

The party also called on the electoral body to act swiftly on the display of the list of candidates submitted to it by the party’s National Chairman, Hon Omoaje as ordered by the court.

This is even as the party submitted the Court of Appeal judgment which gave credence to the leadership of Omoaje to INEC.

The party, in a letter signed by its counsel, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), a copy of which was made available to Sunday Sun also urged INEC to make available its PIN to enable the party to upload its candidates’ details on the INEC portal.

While lamenting that despite the plethora of judgments, INEC had not provided the party with the PIN to upload its candidates’ details the party said the 2023 elections are fast approaching, hence the need for INEC to respect Court orders on time.

The letter titled ‘Re: Further Confirmation of Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje as National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) by the Court of Appeal’ Submission of Court of Appeal Judgment Dated the 11th Day of November 22′ reads in parts, “I had on the 12th day of August 2022 forwarded to you the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division in which the Court of Appeal affirmed the expulsion/suspension of Barrister Kenneth Udeze from the Action Alliance.”