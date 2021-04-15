The new executives of the Plaza Owners Association (PLOWASS) in ASPAMDA, Trade fair, Lagos have been urged to respect the laws of the land and authorities in order to ensure peace and harmony for the development of the country.

The advice was giving by a Lagos lawyer, Mr. Donatus Chinwoke to the new executives of PLOWASS during their inauguration,

In his acceptance speech, the new President of PLOWASS, Mr. Innocent Nnamene thanked members of the association for the confidence reposed on him and his executives by electing them to pilot the affairs of the association.

He said: “I want to equally thank the PLOWASS electoral committee ably led by Mr. Ezenwosu Frederick Chidozie for conducting such free, fair and credible election.

Nnamene equally pledged allegiance of the new executives of the association to the constitution and members of PLOWASS., adding that their administration would run an honest and transparent government where ethics and accountability shall reign supreme.

Other members of the new executives PLOWASS inaugurated wereMr. Patrick Umerioha-Vice-President; Idamu Chima-Secretary; Chief Cosmas Ojukwu-Treasurer; Mr. Chinedu Anthony Obiora-Financial Secretary; Ikechukwu Anthony Obiora-Financial Secretary and Mr. Ogwueleka Okechukwu – Provost of the association.