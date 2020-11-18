The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has admonished the Federal Government to handle issues arising from the recent #EndSARS protests with utmost caution.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, stated that it was imperative for the government to follow all democratic principles and respect for the rule of law in dealing with those arrested in connection with the #EndSARS protests.

The PDP lawmakers said the government must be able to draw a line between genuine agitations of #EndSARS protests and subsequent hijack of the peaceful protests by hoodlums, who vandalised and looted public and private properties.

They added that the reported seizing of passports/travel documents, freezing of bank accounts, arrests and prosecution of persons perceived to have supported the #EndSARS protests amounts to muzzling the rights of citizens.

“Though it is the constitutional responsibility of government to maintain law and order, we believe that this purposive duty imposed by the constitution must be discharged in a manner that accords respect for the rights of citizens and within the bounds of the rule of law.

“So far, actions of government speaks volume of the way it continues to treat citizens with disdain, stoking the flames of anarchy that would invariably devour the relationship between it and citizens.

“When a government persists on the path of unreasonable and irrational actions, the tension that ensues between it and citizens can only grow into civil resistance of citizens who consider it as an enemy and not partner in nation building.

“We call on the government to show good faith to the youths and protesters by refraining from freezing of accounts, seizure of travel documents, wrongfully but intentionally tagging patriotic Nigerian youths as terrorist, etc, and to give the various judicial panels of enquiry, the unhindered opportunity to conclude their investigations,” the caucus stated.