Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Justice Of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammed on Friday admonished judges in the country to always respect their oath of offices by being just and fair in the discharge of their judicial functions.

Justice Muhammed noted that as Judges accountable to God for their deeds, they must ensure that they dispense justice with honesty and transparency to all manners of human beings that come their way.

The CJN who spoke at the inauguration of Justice John Tsoho as the Chief judge of the Federal High court and Justice Benedict Kanyip as president of the National Industrial Court asked them to live up to expectations of Nigerians.

He told them that the oat administered on them did not call for celebration but sympathy because with their status their conduct and behavior must be guided by the oat.

Justice Ibrahim said that dispensing justice is a tedious one that requires prayer for God to guide them from the beginning to the end of their tenure of office.

“Let me tell you here, that even though we need God to help us, but the truth is that God will not help any person who does not help himself and so as Judicial officers we must learn to help ourselves so that God can be of help to us”.

The CJN warned them not to allow any personal interest to override the discharge of their function as demanded by law and their oat of office adding that on no ground should they compromise n their principles.

” This inauguration does not calk for a long speech, but let me remind you that you are holding your new offices in trust for people and you must not do anything to betray the trust”.

“You should try as much as possible to justify the oat and your appointment by putting your experience to bear in the discharged of your duties”.

The CJN also reminded them on the need to respect the law by avoiding pitfalls because the Lord does not respect anybody who runs fowl of the law itself, adding that they should always consult whenever they have challenges that requires consultation.