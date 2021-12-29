From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has promised to assist the management of Next Cash and Carry in bringing the facilities back to life in no distance time.

This is even as government urged business owners to adhere to fire safety measures especially getting required tools like extinguishers and water tankers to put out fire.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq stated this yesterday when she visited the facility in Abuja.

She said, “This is a very unfortunate incident. It is a catastrophic disaster and a loss to the government and people of this country.

“We came as soon as the fired started and we deployed personnel of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come in together with other sister agencies to support in the fire rescue.