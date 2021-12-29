From Okwe Obi, Abuja
The Federal Government has promised to assist the management of Next Cash and Carry in bringing the facilities back to life in no distance time.
This is even as government urged business owners to adhere to fire safety measures especially getting required tools like extinguishers and water tankers to put out fire.
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq stated this yesterday when she visited the facility in Abuja.
She said, “This is a very unfortunate incident. It is a catastrophic disaster and a loss to the government and people of this country.
“We came as soon as the fired started and we deployed personnel of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come in together with other sister agencies to support in the fire rescue.
“As you can see the extend if damage cannot be quantified. As a government, we offer our deepest sympathy to the management of Cash and Carry.
“We are also going to come in as a government to see how we can support this organisation. It is quite unfortunate but I think it is also critically important that establishment such as this and any other public buildings have the necessary tools so that put out our fire and all that.
“We hope that very soon everybody will come in to support Next Cash and Carry so that they can be back on their feet.”
Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Next Cash and Carry, Niel Pape, stated that the board would not abandon the staff, assuring that they would get severance package very soon.
“The loses in the building is still under investigation. It is huge. But as soon as we have the total amount of the loses, we will give you feedback in another press release.
“We are very committed to our staff and our suppliers. Nobody has lost their jobs. Obviously, by the time we close we will be looking at giving severance packages. We do care and we will always care for staff. We will open in due course,” he said.
