From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Activities have returned to the hitherto deserted public hospitals across the country as doctors under the aegis of Association of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) returned to work, yesterday, after over two months of industrial action.

The association had ordered its members to down tools insisting that some demands put forward to the Federal Government must be satisfied.

In compliance with the directive of the association, the doctors were back at their duty posts bringing respite to patients and thei families.

Investigations in Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi and Zamfara states indicated that normalcy had returned, with patients trooping to some tertiary hospitals for treatment.

In Kaduna, Secretary of the association, Dr Abass Ajayi, said patients were being attended to as normal activities had resumed.

He assured that doctors would do their best to ensure that all patients got the best services, without interruption.

At the Federal Neuro Psychiatry Hospital, National Ear Care Center and National Eye Centre in the state, indicated that Doctors had resumed work fully, as they were seen attending to patients.

Some of the patients said they were elated by the development as the consultants were already exhausted.

Iliya Mallam, a patient at the Ear Care Center, said the suspension gave him hope because lives would be saved.

In Kano, doctors working with the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) were at their consulting posts as early as 8am.

But Dr. Mujahid Nur, president of the NARD, AKTH chapter, explained that the industrial action had been suspended for only six weeks as they were awaiting further action from the Federal Government over their demands.

Also, doctors in Kebbi have resumed work fully at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin Kebbi.

Vice President of NARD, Dr. Opeyemi Ojomu, explained that patients had started trooping to the hospital.Malam Hussaini Maishago-Matankari, a resident of Birnin Kebbi, expressed joy, explaining that he was in the hospital with his wife to see her doctor.

In Zamfara, Dr Abubakar Muhammad, Deputy Head of Clinical Services of Federal Medical Center, Gusau, said doctors had resumed duty following the suspension of the strike.

At the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) chapter, no fewer than 200 resident doctors were on hand to undertake clinical services.

