Eatery outlets and their customers in Lagos have expressed excitement over the resumption of dine-in services in the state. Since the government directed that restaurants and fast food outlets to resume, a visit to Mega Chicken Restaurants Ltd, Festac town, shows that customers of fast food outlets are now fully back.

A check at Mega Chicken Festac Town branch showed that management complied with the COVID-19 protocols of providing automated hand sanitisers, wash hand bowls, soap, water, infrared thermometers, signages guiding customers and floor markings, two metres apart to signify social distancing.

David Fafemi, the Assistant Manager (Operations) of the Eatery, said though they experienced reduced patronage during the partial lockdown, it was gladdening to record rising patronage since the resumption as the emnvironment remains auspicious. He said Mega Chicken would obey all COVID-19 guidelines for reopening including the provision to keep 50 per cent occupancy. “We have put safety precautions in place. We have followed the guidelines by the state and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).“We adopted some strategies to cope with the reduced patronage caused by the pandemic by providing a more efficient delivery service.