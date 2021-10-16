From John Adams, Minna

For the second time in 72 hours, restive youths have grounded both government and business activities in Minna, the Niger State capital, engaging each other in violent confrontations. The youths, ages between 15 and 20 years, and in their large numbers, had in the last three days, sent residents of Minna, the state capital and its suburbs back home from their businesses and work places following violent clashes.

On Wednesday, youths from Limawa, Angwar Daji, Angwar Sarki, Tudun Nasira, Flamingo Estate, converged at the city centre, by Obasanjo Shopping Complex, where they engaged each other in a violent fight.

All kinds of dangerous objects were freely used. Their motive of the violent confrontation was still unknown, leaving several of them critically injured. Business owners hurriedly closed their shops for fear of being looted, private schools owners closed their schools for the day and government activities brought to a halt with major roads deserted, as security agents battle the restive youths to bring the situation under control. No fewer than 15 youths were arrested by the state police command after the Wednesday violent clash as confirmed by the Command’s Public Relation Office (PPRO) ASP Wasiu Abiodun.

However, on Friday, the youths again returned to the streets where they engaged each other in what could be described as the mother of all violent clashes. This time around, it was the turn of the youths from Bosso, Tudun Fulani, Okada Road, Dutsen Kuran Gwari and Zarumai quarters, as they converged on Okada Road to unleash terror on each other.

The entire Okada Road, leading to Bosso Estate, was completely deserted as the youths engaged each other in a fierce fight. Scores were seriously injured while the police made several arrest. The state Police Command in a statement in Minna, warned parents and guardians to caution their wards against unruly behaviour, as such act will henceforth be dealt with ruthlessly.

