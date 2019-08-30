Three frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in Bayelsa State have pledged that their administration would give priority consideration to sports development. The aspirants, Senator Douye Diri, Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei and Barr. Kemela Okara, who are all seeking the sole ticket of their party to contest the November 16 governorship election, made the promise when organisers of the Restoration Cup presented the tournament’s branded jerseys to them.

The Tournament Director, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, who is also Special Adviser to the Bayelsa Governor on Public Affairs, quoted Senator Diri as saying that as a former Commissioner for Sports in the state, it is expected that sports would be prioritised when he becomes governor.

His words: “It is on record that during my time as commissioner in charge of the sports ministry, our sports men and women had a robust welfare package. I never compromised their welfare and wellbeing. At that time, Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens emerged champions of the male and female league respectively