Introduction

“Instead of your shame you will receive a double portion, and instead of disgrace you will rejoice in your inheritance. And so, you will inherit a double portion in your land, and everlasting joy will be yours.” Isa. 61: 7.

The global pandemic may have wrought disaster in several parts of the world, leaving in its wake economic recessions because of the lockdown. Factories and business premises were shut down for the greater part of year 2020. Inspite of everything God still shows that He is the Owner of the universe. He has not allowed matters to degenerate beyond the level we can all manage.

The consequence of the economic lockdown was that business owners had to rationalise the use of resources, including their human capital. Businesses and social interactions are conducted in different ways, now known as the New Normal. Application of new technologies meant that there would be gap between the available skills and job specifications of the industries. It has always been so since man moved from agrarian society to embrace industrial revolution.

God’s promises to restore

To understand this unfolding drama, we need to examine the scriptures and God’s promises to restore us to a better state. If things were normal or complete there would have been no need for God to promise restoration.

“And my God will supply all your needs according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:19

“I have been young, and now I am old, but I have never seen a righteous person abandoned or his descendants begging for food.” Psalm 37:25

“The Lord will not let the righteous go hungry, but He denies the wicked what they crave.” Proverbs 10:3

If we go by the above promises of God, it is certain that restoration of the lost job is imminent. God cannot deny Himself; whatever He says, He will do. You may not get exactly what you deserve at the moment, tarry a while, the right employment is coming your way.

Practical steps

There are practical steps required to get out of personal recession. You cannot be idle; you need to go out and talk to people. You must continue the search until the dream job is handed to you.

Take time to retrain or learn new skills. There are many online courses that cost next to nothing in terms of money’s worth. Grab whatever opportunities that come to you; one may need to stoop to conquer. As long as the job is legitimate and godly, take it up for a while. When we go through some trials, it may be a test of our humility.

If you must get out of the unemployment market and land yourself a new employment, do not fail to exercise your God-given talent whenever you find yourself. Let people know your skills both in the local assembly as well as the community where you live.

Joseph is a typical example of someone in the Bible who was thrown out of a well-paying employment. Although he was employed as a slave boy by Potiphar, he soon advanced to become an administrative officer. Because of the gift of God in Joseph’s life, Potiphar committed everything in his household to Joseph’s care. Genesis 39:6.

When he thought he had found a place of comfort, Joseph lost his employment for refusing to yield to the love advances of Potiphar’s wife. He became a prisoner suddenly. Joseph in the prison did not give up. He continued to exercise his ministry gifting of interpretation of dreams to his fellow prison inmates. Dream interpretation brought him before King Pharaoh of Egypt and was able to proffer solutions to what would have been a national tragedy. Joseph who lost a second rated employment became the most influential person in Egypt, determining the economic policies of Pharaoh’s Egypt.

Turn to God

God is in the business of turning things around. This year, He promised us Great Abundance and I prophesy that this would be your portion in Jesus Christ Name. If we claim we have not sinned, we make him out to be a liar and his word is not in us. 1st John 1: 10. Sin may come by not paying our tithe or paying it fully. We may have abandoned the faith when things were rosy or we fail to help others. It’s never too late with God. Ask God for forgiveness.

Rejoice and thank God for what He has not done. Put your confidence in Him because He cannot fail. During hard times, it can be difficult to find the energy to rejoice. It feels easier to focus on how bad everything has been and to find energy to remember how good God has always been. Delight yourself in the LORD, and He will give you the desires of your heart. Psalm 37: 4.

Most of the pains that you may have gone through after job loss, may have been caused by others who expected you to continue to support them inspite of the difficult times. Many people, including extended families and friends, can hardly understand that it’s not business as usual. Do you care? Your focus should be on God to turn things around.

Conclusion

As the popular cliché goes, hard or tough times never last but tough people do. Hold fast to your faith and your dream job will come soon.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse your heart with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]