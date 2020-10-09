Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said the effort of his administration in restoring the core values for which Ekiti was noted as well as excellence in public sector have started to yield results.

The results according to him could be measured by the level of hard work, integrity and excellence being displayed by many Ekiti sons and daughters in their areas of endeavours, including the public service.

Fayemi said his administration would sustain policies and programmes that are geared towards bringing out the best and showcasing public officers for national and international recognitions.

The Governor stated these on Thursday when he received the recipient of the National Best Teachers’ Award (Secondary School category), Mr Olaoluwa Asubiojo, in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Asubiojo, a Physics Teacher at Amoye Grammar School, Ikere-Ekiti, who won the national award earlier in the week in Abuja, was the best teacher in Ekiti State (secondary school category) in 2019.

Governor Fayemi, who hailed Asubiojo’s brilliance and dedication to duty, said his administration would not shift attention in the restoration of the ethical values that promote ethical conduct, proper behaviours, diligence and hardworking in the State.

The Governor noted that the awardee has demonstrated that Ekiti has not lost its pride and place in the education sector of the country, assuring that his administration would continue to put in place rewarding mechanism for outstanding performances in the public sector.

He maintained that building teacher’s quality was one of the key elements in his reform agenda, adding that students that develop self-worth and confidence in becoming an honourable person in the society were products of quality teachers.

He referred to teachers as nation builder who convey sense of purpose, focus and direction to the younger generation.

The Governor who urged Mr Asubiojo to document his knowledge and experiences with the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Dr Mrs Olabimpe Aderiye for replication across boards, commended him for doing the state pride and charged him not to rest on his oars.

He said: We thank you for the national award and we believe you have what it takes in order to be successful at that level. I am glad that our resolve to always push for the restoration of our values and excellence had paid off. For us in Ekiti State, this is what we have always been known for before rain started to beat us.

“What you have demonstrated is that we haven’t lost it, we have always had it, it may be latest requiring leadership to bring it out to support teachers, to support those who are constantly agitating for better placement of teachers in our national order in order to get Nigeria on track and that is what has been expressly demonstrated by your winning the award of best teacher in secondary schools in Nigeria.

“For us teacher quality is one critical element in our overall reform agenda. Yes, we want the learning environment to be good, so we fixed the schools, we want the curriculum to be appropriate, we are doing that. But teacher’s quality does the magic in producing the right kind of students that would take examination and do well in examination and also develop a sense of self-worth to believe in themselves that they can be honourable and successful.

The Governor also commended Asubiojo’s wife for her support, adding that if the home was not peaceful, the awardee wouldn’t have the peace of mind to excel in his chosen career

In his response, Mr Asubiojo who was accompanied by his wife attributed his success to the grace of God and the past efforts he had put into his teaching career.

Asubiojo assured the Governor that the award would spur him to put more efforts in making positive impact in the lives of his students.

The awardee was accompanied to the Governor’s office by his wife, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Dr (Mrs), Olabimpe Aderiye; Special Adviser, Governor’s Office, Hon Foluso Daramola, Chairman Teaching Service Commission, Hon Babatunde Abegunde, State Chairman Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Sola Adigun, and officials from the Ministry of Education.