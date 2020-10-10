Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said the effort of his administration in restoring the core values for which Ekiti was noted as well as excellence in public sector have started to yield results. The results, according to him, could be measured by the level of hard work, integrity and excellence being displayed by many Ekiti sons and daughters in their areas of endeavours, including the public service.

Fayemi said his administration would sustain policies and programmes that are geared towards bringing out the best and showcasing public officers for national and international recognitions.

The governor stated these on Thursday when he received the recipient of the National Best Teachers’ Award (Secondary School category), Mr Olaoluwa Asubiojo, in his office in Ado-Ekiti. Mr Asubiojo, a Physics teacher at Amoye Grammar School, Ikere-Ekiti, who won the national award earlier in the week in Abuja, was the best teacher in Ekiti State (secondary school category) in 2019.

Governor Fayemi, who hailed Asubiojo’s brilliance and dedication to duty, said his administration would not shift attention in the restoration of the ethical values that promote good conduct, proper behaviours, diligence and hardwork in the State. He noted that the awardee had demonstrated that Ekiti has not lost its pride and place in the education sector of the country, assuring that his administration would continue to put in place rewarding mechanism for outstanding performances in the public sector.

He maintained that building teacher’s quality was one of the key elements in his reform agenda, adding that students that develop self-worth and confidence in becoming a honourable person in the society were products of quality teachers. He referred to teachers as nation builders who convey sense of purpose, focus and direction to the younger generation.