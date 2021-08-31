A delegation of the Restoration Party (RP) has conveyed their decision to collapse the party’s structures in support of Dr Godwin Maduka and Accord Party towards achieving his governorship ambition.

State chairman of RP, Chief Paul Asika who led the delegation to the Maduka Campaign office in Awka yesterday promised to do extensive grassroots mobilisation for his victory at the polls.

Also, what appeared to be a pattern of solidarity and total agreement on the general acceptance of Dr. Godwin Maduka since he emerged the flag bearer of Accord Party in the forthcoming guber polls in Anambra state played out same yesterday again when the Association of Past Presidents General had a meeting in solidarity with Dr. Maduka at Sea Gate Hotel Awka, Anambra State.

During the meeting, the President of APPAS, Mazi Omife Omife, reaffirmed their support on the candidature of Dr. Maduka while hinging their reason for the endorsement on his sterling qualities, positive antecedents and track records, practicable and water-tight policy thrusts. These virtues he said were what Anambra state urgently needs at this critical point in time.

Mazi Omife solicited for more synergy and concerted efforts between the association and the campaign team for the swift actualization of Dr. Maduka’s governorship ambitions.

In his hearty response, Dr. Maduka acknowledged the association’s contributions and further clarified on his intentions to govern the state which he said was premised on the general rot in the system as well as abysmal misappropriation of the people’s commonwealth by successive governments.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.