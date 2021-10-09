Restorative Justice is a new legal reasoning which asserts that when a crime is committed, there are usually three key stakeholders in its outcome; these are the offender, the victim and the community where the incident occurred (not abstract legal creation known as State). This is illustrated by questions such as what harm has been caused? Who has suffered the hurt? What are the needs of those affected by the harm? What does it take to repair the harm so as to put things right as much as possible and whose responsibility it is to making it right? These restorative process questions are radically different from the current retributive process of what law has been broken, who broke the law and what are the prescribed legal sanctions for the offence.

For far too long, victims of crime have routinely suffered two injustices. The first is when they become victims of violent and negative people who either steal from them or physically hurt them for no just cause. The second injustice arises when the state stands in for the victim without as much courtesy or morality to assuage the victim of his hurt or asks him what he wants. What the restorative justice movement seeks to achieve is to bring the offender to account to the victim for the harm he has caused and to assuage the immediate community to which he has sent the jitters by his acts of savagery. A method of achieving restorative justice is through what is known as a Victim – Offender Mediation (VOM). In a victim – offender mediation, the victim and the offender are brought face to face to discuss what has happened, why it happened and what should be done to heal the harm caused. This can include an apology, a return of stolen items or compensation of any kind agreed between the victim and the offender. For a victim-offender mediation to hold, the offender must first accept his guilt before the court, as well as mutually agree with the victim to participate in the mediation process. Where any of the parties decline to attend the mediation, the process will not hold. Under Nigeria laws, restorative justice is provided for under statutes such as the Correctional Service Act 2019, Child Rights Act 2003, and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, to mention a few. No one should be under the illusion that restorative justice is a way to let out criminals from appropriate sanctions for offences committed. While the measure can in some cases mitigate sanctions prescribed for offences particularly in small offences, restorative justices would not shield any big time criminal from sanctions such as terms of imprisonment. What it does is to bring therapeutic closure to parties involved in the incident.