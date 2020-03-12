Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, inaugurated a seven-member Board of Directors for Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Enugu, tasking them to work with the management of the hotel to restore its past glory.

The board headed by Dame Ugochi Madueke has as members Francis Nnamani, Jude Chijioke Ugwu, Chris Ezema, Okechukwu Michael Igbonekwu, Mrs. Uche Onwuzu and Chukwudi Ejeh.

Governor Ugwuanyi described the hotel as a flagship asset of the Enugu State with its beautiful and serene ambience complemented by a natural perennial lake.

The governor disclosed that his administration in its concerted effort to improve the state of infrastructure of the hotel had invested a lot of resources in the restoration of power management system “and currently implementing turnaround maintenance of the hotel water facility and plumbing works to return the hotel to full functionality.”

He added that his administration plans to commence a comprehensive, but gradual rehabilitation of other infrastructure of the hotel to return it to profitability.

“It is expected that the incoming Board of Directors, populated with persons of proven competence, will work with the hotel management to restore its past glory,” he said.