You are welcome to this first edition this year: “You may wonder how he combines all these and remain (remains) relevant.”

“Broll Nigeria distributes safe delivery (safe-delivery) kits to expecting (expectant) mothers” (THISDAY MARKET PLACE, December 15)

“Union Bank organizes capacity building (capacity-building) programme for SMEs”

“Here are photographs of some personalities at (on) the occasion.” (THISDAY, THE SATURDAY NEWSPAPER EVENTS, December 15)

“Why there’s gang up (gang-up) against Buhari — Osinbajo”

“The affected staff must be given fair hearing (a fair hearing).”

“When he came in, he said he doesn’t (didn’t) belong to anybody…” (Politics & Power, December 5)

“… As relatives, neighbours mourn deaths (death) of four men killed by hoodlums at birthday party”

From a full-page advertorial in THISDAY of November 24 signed by Management Team of Caverton Offshore Support Group come the next two blunders: “…your giant strides in bridging the gap in the aviation