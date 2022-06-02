No fewer than 16 motorcyclists and passengers were arrested on Wednesday in various Local Government Areas of Lagos State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State command, SP Benjamin Hundyin, confirmed the figures to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“About 16 riders and passengers were arrested and immediately taken to nearest mobile court.

“Also, 140 motorcycles were impounded and still counting,” Hundyin said.

NAN reports that on May 18, 2022, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu imposed a fresh and total ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, on all highways, six Local Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State.

The affected areas include Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Apapa.

NAN further reports that the Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, inaugurated an “anti-Okada Squad” to enforce the ban.

About 600 newly-recruited members of the squad attended an orientation held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

Hundyin said the Command was ready to carry out enforcement of the ban to the letter and warned commercial motorcyclists to stay clear off the banned routes. (NAN)

