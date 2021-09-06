From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Frontline political activist Omoleye Sowore has explained why he will not be attending the burial of his younger brother, Oajide slated for Thursday, September 9, in Ondo State.

Olajide Sowore was last Saturday shot dead in Okada, a town in Edo State, by alleged kidnappers.

The senior Sowore said his younger brother was shot on his way to Igbinedon University in Edo State, where he is studying Pharmacy.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun on Monday, the bereaved activist lamented that he would not be available in Kiribo in Ese-Edo Local Government Area of Ondo State for the burial of his slain brother as his movement outside Abuja has been restricted by a court order.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court had in October 2019 barred Sowore from travelling outside Abuja.

The pro-democracy advocate was on September 30, arraigned alongside Olawale Bakre, his co-defendant on a 7-count charge of felony brought against them by the Federal Government.

But while admitting him to bail, Justice Ojukwo attached some conditions to it including restricting his movement to Abuja.

His co-defendant, Bakre, was granted bail to the sum of N50m and prohibited from travelling outside Osun State.

The statement reads:

‘Thank you all for reaching out with great love and kind words of consolation, support and solidarity over the tragic but still unexplained death of my dearest brother, Felix Olajide Sowore.

‘I send you loads of gratitude from the bottom of my heart and that of my entire family.

‘We should report to the public that despite the noise from Nigerian govt officials promising to “apprehend” my brother’s killers, we are not aware any security agency is carrying out rescue operations to free those purportedly abducted or investigating the identity of Jide’s murderers.

‘It is not as though we expect anything from the failed Nigerian system that took our brother’s life, I feel that I owe you all an update on these matters.

‘My dearest brother and childhood friend, Olajide Sowore will be buried on Thursday 9th of September 2021 at our hometown, Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State starts from 10 am.

‘I won’t be able to attend because the despicable Muhammadu Buhari regime has since December 2019 restricted [my movement] by a court order issued by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu to Abuja.’

