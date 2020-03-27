Some residents of Ilorin on Friday turned major roads in the city to football fields due to the restriction on vehicular movement in the state.

The state government had on Wednesday ordered a partial lockdown in the state due to the outbreak and rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

The order was to take effect from Friday according to the state Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, who addressed newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday as the Chairman of the State Committee on Coronavirus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kwara is one of the states that is yet to record a confirmed case of the virus.

The residents, who are mostly youths, were seen in groups playing football on the roads in sets.

The areas monitored by the NAN Correspondent include the popular Emir Road, Balogun Fulani Road, Edun, Balogun Gambari, Princess and Oja Iya Street among others.

Meanwhile, there was impressive compliance with the order by the state government on lockdown of commercial, transportation and religious activities.

All commercial motor parks in the state capital were closed down in line with the directive.

Many commercial drivers, who arrived the city from other states with a plan to return on Friday morning, were stranded.

A driver, who preferred anonymity, said he came from Sokoto on Thursday with the hope of returning on Friday.

He explained that he was not aware that the order was in place in Kwara since the state had no case of COVID-19.

The driver, however, said he was confused about what to do as he had no family member in Ilorin.

Petty traders, food vendors, pharmaceutical shops and financial institutions, however, opened for operation because they were exempted by the directive.

Private vehicles and motorcycles were also seen operating without hindrance.

Security agents mounted road blocks in strategic areas in the city to enforce compliance with the sit-at-home order. (NAN)