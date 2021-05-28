By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has impounded 70 commercial motorcycles (Okada) which operators violated the government restriction order in the State .

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has, therefore, constituted a special squad to embark on massive arrest of Okada operators who violate the restriction order, while their motorcycles should be impounded.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said that in furtherance of the restriction order on operations of motorcycles, popularly called Okada, in the six Local Government Areas of the state, the Lagos State Police Command has impounded 70 commercial motorcycles.

He said: “The Command has deemed it necessary to intensify the enforcement order, so as to be in tandem with the plans, vision and theme agenda of the Lagos State Government for the general well-being of Lagosians.

“The Commissioner of Police gave the renewed directive on the total clamp down on the erring okada operators with effect from Tuesday, May 25, 2021, after a strategic security meeting with the Area Commnanders, Heads of Departments and Tactical Commanders held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Conference Room, Command Headquarters, Ikeja-Lagos.

“The command, at various locations within the state, including Apongbon, Lekki, Maroko, Obalande and Victoria Island, impounded more than 70 motorcycles, while efforts are being intensified to sustain the operation across the affected restrict

ion areas like Eti-Osa, some part of Ikeja, Island Local Government Councils, Highways etc.

“CP Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be handed over to the command’s Strike Team, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.”