By Chukwudi Nweje

Pan Yoruba group, Afenifere, has, again, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately send a bill on restructuring to the National Assembly to prevent ongoing agitations that could result in civil war and break up of the country.

It also demanded the restructuring should be completed before the conduct of the 2023 general election.

The group stated this in a communique signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, at the end of its meeting, yesterday, in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

“In view of the challenging situations we face, Afenifere calls for meetings of stakeholders where issues of restructuring, devolution of power and true federalism would be firmed up. The outcome of such deliberations is to be passed into law and made operational immediately,” the group said.

It said terrorism and related vices in the country have left Nigeria bleeding in many parts and asked every community to be at alert and defend themselves from bandits who have declared war on Nigeria.

It called on the Federal Government to urgently put a halt to various acts of terrorism, kidnapping, herders/farmers clashes and the likes.

The group asked the Federal Government to allow states to have their own police structure and also immediately halt the various acts of terrorism, kidnapping, herders/farmers clashes in the country.

“This government can do, by immediately allowing states to have their own police. In fact, security apparatuses should be democratised to the local level. In the meantime, every community must be at alert to realise that they must defend themselves from bandits who seem to have declared war on Nigeria,” it said.

