George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The South-East zonal Vice-Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nlem Ignatius, has said that Nigeria is headed for disintegration if not restructured.

This is even as he said that the South-East zone of the party is in total alliance with the yearnings and demands of #Endsars protesters which he said is in tandem with the party’s ideology.

The ADC chieftain said that the 1999 constitution as amended has to be given a radical review to reflect true federalism and a clear structure of the 36 states federation including the FCT Abuja in terms of revenue generation and allocation.

Nlem Ignatius, who stated this Wednesday at a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, called for the immediate initiation of the process of restructuring to forestall the disintegration of the country.

According to him, ” The South-East zone of the African Democratic Congress is calling for the immediate and radical review of the 1999 constitution as amended to reflect true federalism and a clear structure of the 36 states federation including the FCT Abuja in terms of revenue generation and allocation. The party is also calling for the reform of the National Assembly from a bicameral to a unicameral legislature and an unfettered guarantee of legislative independence.”

He added: “There is also the urgent need of the total review of the electoral Act which would require both the national chairman and state Residents commissioners to be elected by delegated legislation from both the executive and judicial arms of the government”.

Nlem maintained that without these urgent reforms through the restructuring of the polity that the #Endsars protest may just be a prelude.