George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The African Democratic Congress has said that the country is headed for disintegration if not restructured.

This is even as he said that the south east zone of the party is in total alliance with the yearnings and demands of #EndSARS protesters which he said is in tandem with the party’s ideology.

The South East zonal vice chairman of the party, Nlem Ignatius, said the 1999 constitution as amended has to be given a radical review to reflect true federalism and a clear structure of the 36 states federation including the FCT Abuja in terms of revenue generation and allocation.

The ADC chieftain, who stated this yesterday at a press conference in Owerri, the Imo state capital, called for the immediate initiation of the process of restructuring to forestall the impending disintegration of the country .

“The south east zone of the African Democratic Congress is calling for the immediate and radical review of the 1999 Constitution as amended to reflect true federalism and a clear structure of the 36 states federation including the FCT Abuja in terms of revenue generation and allocation. The party is also calling for the reform of the National Assembly from a bi-cameral to uni-cameral legislature and unfettered guarantee of legislative independence.

“There is also the urgent need of the total review of the electoral Act which would require both the national chairman and state Residents commissioners to be elected by delegated legislation from both the executive and judicial arms of the government.”

Nlem maintained that without these urgent reforms through restructuring of the polity that the #EndSARS protest may just be a prelude.