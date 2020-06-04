Super Falcons’ star, Asisat Oshoala said proper structures must be put in place for women’s football to experience growth in the country.

Oshoala said it’s difficult to place the eight time African champions side by side with the Super Eagles.

The striker argued that instead of agitating for equal pay with their male counterparts, it’s better to demand development, in totality, of women’s football nationwide.

“The league has to be constant. They have to look into the welfare of the players. Some players get paid, may be ₦30,000 a month or, maybe, ₦60,000 maximum, and that’s like a lot, while some teams go six months without playing big games.”

Oshoala, who played for Rivers Angel in the Nigeria Women Football League, before moving abroad, then called on the administrators to pay attention to women’s football in the country.

“They (league administrators) are not just paying attention to the female league in Nigeria,” she concluded.