Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, appealed to separatist groups in the country to drop their agitations for secession and consider exploring the enormous benefits derivable from a united Nigeria.

Fayemi, chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), said restructuring remains the best option to be explored.

He argued that dialogue remains a major pathway to peace and progress, as according to him, there was nothing heroic in dying for a cause which dialogue and negotiations could help resolve.

Speaking as guest lecturer at the combined ninth and 10th combined Zik Lecture Series at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Fayemi admonished Nigerians to bury their differences in order to achieve a greater and fulfilled country.

In the South East and parts of South-South, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu is making case for the Biafra Republic while Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho is championing Oduduwa Republic in the South West.

“If separation and secession are not as easy or simple as their proponents imagine, and given that they do not provide any guarantees that a better future can be secured through them, the demands for a national restructuring would seem to me to be worth keeping on the table for deeper consideration,” he said.

