Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Traditional ruler and leader of Old Bende traditional rulers’ forum, Abia State, Eze Nzenwata Mbakwe, has joined other prominent Nigerians to call for the restructuring of Nigeria using the six geo-political zones as base for development.

Mbakwe said the concentration of power as well as leaving the control and management of resources in the hands of the Federal Government had made the struggle for leadership a fierce battle.

He said it was better if the system was reversed to give the six geopolitical zones responsibilities in order to free the centre from the undue pressure in trying to satisfy all parts of the federation at the same time.

The monarch noted that 60 years of independence was enough period for the country and its leaders to chart a course for rapid industrial and infrastructural development. He said the craze with which politicians jostle to win election at all costs was due to the fact that no serious monitoring apparatus was engaged to track their activities once they assumed positions of authority as elected representatives of the people.

While demanding that traditional rulers remain non-partisan, he however, stressed that as fathers of the nation, it was their responsibility to guide and advise politicians on best ways to improve the condition of government and develop socio-economic infrastructure for the good of all.