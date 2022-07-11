From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The pastor of Winners Chapel Church, Nkpor, Anambra State, Chinedu Nwachinemelu, has said God revealed to him that instead of an election next year, there will be a total restructuring of Nigeria, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari would be the last president of a united country.

Nwachinemelu, in his message made available to Daily Sun, warned the political office holders to return all the stolen monies to the government coffers in order to escape the coming wrath of God against those who have looted the treasury of the government.

The message read in part: “The voice you are hearing is the voice of a messenger of God, Chinedu Nwachinemelu, the chosen vessel of God. Restructuring is coming to the country, Nigeria, in 2023. The God Almighty has come down to deliver this nation from the captivity of satanic powers.

“All politicians in Nigeria will leave their offices they hold in 2023. Anybody that goes into the Presidential seat, God will destroy him. If you are involved in siphoning resources of the nation in any office you are holding, return the money to the government or else you will know that there is God in heaven.

“Buhari will be the last president of one-Nigeria nation. The Lord has ordered for restructuring of the country, Nigeria in 2023. Believe it or not, I’m a chosen vessel, no power can stop it and not even Satan.

“Before God whom I serve and who chose me as his messenger also commissioned me to pass the message across. The world will know that the most high God ruleth in the kingdom of men. Who can stand before his indignation, and who can abide in the fierceness of his anger. The earth and his fullness belong to God,” he warned.