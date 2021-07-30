From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja
Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said restructuring and secession are not the solutions to the problems facing the country.
The former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said if the United States of America recognised the union of many parts as inscribed in its coat of arms, Nigerians too must recognised it as well.
Ogbeh’s remark is coming amid calls for the restructuring of the country and secessionist agitations in the the South East and South West of the country.
Ogbeh who spoke during the inaugural edition of the Sam Momah Annual Lecture Series in Abuja, said long before the unduly acrimonious debate on restructuring, the late General Sam Momah (retd) in whose memory the lecture was held, wrote about restructuring.
Ogbe, who is also a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Momah took time to look, not only at the political aspect of restructuring, but the problem of managing the Nigerian environment, such as the cost of governance and challenge of managing its plurality.
He recalled that in the book, Momah went as far as doing something which very few people have ever attempted to do; he listed all the ethnic groups in the country and listed the states in which they were to be found.
“The answer to the plurality problem is not in division or splitting and this is the point General Momah made in his book. He was agonising about how we could cope with the cost of governance, the challenge of revenues after oil. He saw difficulties of development. In many ways, some eight, 10 years ago, he was looking into the future, the future in which we now find ourselves, a very complex future,” Ogbeh said.
In his remarks, son of the late Momah, Dr. Nkem Momah, said the event was put together to honour the memory of his father who loved books.
If Mallam Audu Ogbeh does really believe that neither restructuring nor
secession is a solution to the problems bedevilling our country,let him
please expatiate further on that and also explain the followings:
1.Why should Kano State with barely 25% of the population of Lagos
State have 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs), while Lagos with a
population of over 12 millions has only 20 LGAs?
2.Why should the North with barely a third of the population of the
South have 19 States plus our Federal Capital of Abuja, while the South
has only 17 States?
3.Why must we Igbos ,who are 99.9% Christians be citizens of a Nigeria,
which is a C8,C15 and an OIC Member State and is also governed by
Sahari – jurisprudence?
Just a couple of years ago,our Igbo daughter, a house wife and a mother,
Oriaku Bridget Agbahieme, was brutally and publicy beheaded in Kano.
A Kano Sharia Court ruled that the 5 perpetrators of the above barbaric,
heinous and inhuman act were innocent, because they merely carried
out their Islamic obligation.
But our innocent Igbo daughter,Madame Agbahieme was posthumously
tried by the same Kano Sharia Court and did find her guilty of blasphemy.
The fact of the matter here is that the muslim Military Bandits,Despots
and Rogue Usurpers of Power,who ran a relay misgoverning and pillaging
this country from the 1980s to 1999,used land mass not demography as
a criterion, in creating our current Political Constituent Units.
Such a perfidious and fraudulent imbalance must not be accepted,
because with the gobbledygook Federal Character cum Quota System
required by our Constitution,the Islamic North has not only a quorum in
the NASS but also a lion-share of just everything in the polity.
That explains why it is absolutely imperative that the country be
restructured immediately in order to remove the above mentioned
imlalances in the country.
Besides,since after the Amalgamation of 1914 by Lord Frederick John
Dealtry Lugard,the alien Neo-Colonialist Fulanis of the North,have
consistently and continuously been washing our earth, forests,
mountains ,rivers and streams with the innocent blood of our native
Nigerians.
We Igbos have all along been bearing the very brunts of it all.
Our Igbo children have simply been singled out for an utter extermination,
since Mallam Muhammadu Buhari took over the Presidency in 2015.
A couple of months ago, President Buhari threatened to teach our Igbo
children the lessions their fathers learnt during the Biafran-Nigerian War
of 1967-1970.
Buhari has already made good on his above threat by the deployment of
the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Police,which are both commanded and
dominated by some jihadist prone muslim with a shoot – at – sight order.
That is exactly what is going on in Igboland as we speak today.
Perhaps, Chief Audu Ogbeh can understand why the ongoing agitations by
our Millennials of IPOB for the restoration of our Sovereign State of Biafra.
Out there in the South West are the Millennials of Ilana Omo Oodua calling
also for the self-determination of the Odudduwa People.
Enough is enough ojare.
Nigeria We Hail Thee.Lol!
All Hail Biafra,our God’s Own Land of the Rising Sun!!