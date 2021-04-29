From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Arthur Obiora, has said the best form of restructuring that the Federal Government should embark upon is to have an Igbo from the South East emerge as President in 2023.

This, he said, would address the long years of marginalisation of Igbo, quell agitations for self-determination and end all atrocious crimes and insecurity.

In an interview with Daily Sun in Onitsha, yesterday, Obiora called on all major political parties to field Igbo as their presidential candidates for the 2023 election.

“We are not begging others to give us presidency. Nigeria belongs to all of us and not one section of the country. All we are saying is that Igbo are still excluded in the scheme of things in Nigeria, but this is our turn once more. If they deny us this opportunity, we shall fight for ourselves or they should allow us to go our separate way,” he said.

He said Igbo youths were not perturbed that some politicians from the region were sabotaging the 2023 presidential project, saying everyone cannot sing the same tune at once.

He condemned the activities of killer herdsmen in the South East and declared that no matter how deadly they are, they can never conquer any Igbo territory or take over their lands.

“Security issues are not discussed in the open, but we warn that nobody should push us to the wall. Fulani herdsmen cannot take over our land, it is impossible. There are so many tactics of warfare, the era of machetes and guns are gone,” he said.