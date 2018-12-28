“When you talk about restructuring… it is something we need to sit down and explain to our people that it is a win-win situation for everybody.”

Ismail Omipidan

Deputy President of the Senate Ike Ekweremadu has said that unless everyone, especially the northerners are made to understand that restructuring is a win-win for everyone, moves to actulaise it will never materialise. He spoke in a TV interview, monitored in Lagos.

Recently, there have been two major issues that concern you. One was the recent attack on your residence, which was reported to the police. What is the situation with that?

Thank you very much for your concern. The matter is still under investigation. I am not going to dwell much on it. It’s just an unfortunate incident for my wife, my son, and myself. I want to thank well-wishers, colleagues, and friends that showed concern since the incident happened. My concern was if it happened to me, I wonder what the situation with other Nigerians would be. We need to ensure that everybody is well protected. That is the responsibility of government – to ensure that lives and property of citizens are well protected. I am happy a lot has been said about this matter and I do hope the police will get to the root of it.

The second issue is related to a court case that has to do with assets declaration. What is the situation with that?

The case is still in court, but just to update you, the Court of Appeal said that the Presidential Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has no power to fight anybody, as that is the responsibility of the Code of Conduct tribunal. That is from the legal angle.

In terms of reality and fact, I have nothing to worry about because, what the law expects from me is to declare all my assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau, I did exactly that. So, a panel suing me for refusing to declare assets to it, a panel trying to exercise the power it doesn’t have, is a non-issue. It is just a smear campaign. As far as I am concerned, I have nothing to worry about it. My hands are clean and recent ruling of the Court of Appeal on similar matter shows I was right to refuse to breach the constitution.

As Deputy Senate President you chair the joint committee on constitutional reform and you have done that over the last circles. How have you gone about it? What has been your experience? In the process of implementing amended sections, have there been specific gaps you noticed you didn’t fill?

I think the one that probably comes to mind now is the issue of timeframe within which we conclude election petitions. In 2010 we figured that it took so much time to conclude election petitions. There were instances where matters go to election tribunal and by the time you conclude that matter, the time for the office has expired.

For instance, I had an experience when I came into the Senate in 2003. I had a colleague from Rivers State. He had an election matter that started in 1999. So, the matter went to the Tribunal. The matter was still on by the time we met them in the Senate in 2003 and he had then been re-elected and then the court now came to the conclusion that he was not validly elected in the first one. Meanwhile, he had concluded the tenure and was re-elected.

So, we now said ‘okay, we have to do something about it.’ We now amended section 285 of the Constitution to place time limit within which election petitions must be concluded. You have to file your petition within 21 days from the conduct of the election. So, in 180 days the petition would have been concluded. If there is any appeal arising there from, the Court of Appeal must deal with that within a period of 60 days and then if you go to a Supreme Court, another 60 days.