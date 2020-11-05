Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As many Nigerians continue to lend their voices against and for restructuring the country, the immediate past Secretary-General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Anthony Sani has said that restructuring could divide Nigeria, with some sections likely to be more socio-economically viable others.

Sani said those who are agitating for restructuring wished Nigerians should live as if they are in different countries and not in one united Nigeria.

ACF chieftain added that if restructuring must remain on the national discourse, it should be left for politicians and political parties to ensure it forms part of their manifestos in order to convince their supporters to accept it or not.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday.

“Those who insist on restructuring of the country that will allow sections of the country to develop at their own pace are those who ignore the trite that reduction of inequality that comes with balanced development and good governance is not only good economics but also good politics.

“Such people wish Nigerians should live as if they are in different countries and not in one Nigeria. Nigeria cannot afford to be a nation where some sections are on the cutting edge while some others are on the knife-edge of survival.

“Since the term restructuring means different things to different groups of people, the democratic way of going around the problems is for political parties which seek to restructure the country to articulate their versions of restructuring in their respective party manifestos which they can use to enlighten the people for informed judgement during elections.

“Also, I do not share the view expressed recently by the PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiya, that the reports on restructuring by a committee of the APC be rejected while that by 2014 Confab be accepted.

“The two reports are to be rejected precisely because both reports are by unelected groups who cannot foist their preferences on the rest of the country,” the statement said.