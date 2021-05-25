From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State, has said that restructuring Nigeria will put an end to insecurity in the country as well boost the economy.

Obi said this in Nsukka on Wednesday while delivering the 4th Adada Lecture titled, “Restructuring, Security Challenges and Development,” organised by Association of Nsukka Professors (ANP), held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

He said with restructuring governors of various states in the country would look inward to make their states productive and establish state, local and community police that would end criminality in their various states.

‘It’s unfortunate that some people believe in continue going to Abuja monthly to get Federal allocation from proceed of oil but such people have forgotten the price of oil in international market has depreciated and will continue to depreciate,’ he said.

‘Even developed country does not depends on oil alone, rather they are focused on production, human investment and encouragement of small medium scale business.

‘Recent happenings in the country has shown that there is urgent need to restructure the country, failure to do it soonest may lead to total collapse of the economy,’ he said.

He wondered why Nigerians are not so comfortable when they hear the word ‘restructuring’, stressing that

People should stop misunderstanding restructuring as a plan to divide the country rather should see it as measure to boost the economy as well as end insecurity in the country.

He added that restructured Nigeria will bring out the cooperative advantage of every zone and state and many of our natural resources will be fully harnessed and explored.

The former Vice Presidential candidate said restructuring would allow states to make robust investment in agriculture which would not make the country to achieve food security and create more employment opportunity in the country.

‘Remember in the 1960s we have in the north groundnut pyramid, in the west we have cocoa and the east we Palm oil and Nigeria was among the best economies in the world.

‘Today Netherland used its export of agricultural produce and exporting of flowers to sustain it’s economy,’ he said.

He thanked the ANP for finding him worthy to deliver the lecture and urged professors and lecturers in the country to use their wealth of knowledge to convince Nigerians on the urgent need and importance of restructuring the country before it became late.

Earlier in an opening remark, Hon Chinyeaka Ohaa, the chairman of the occasion, said that the topic of the occasion could not have come at a better time as the country is presently witnessing serious security challenges.

‘The topic of the lecture is not only apt, but more importantly, it offers the opportunity to speak directly on the problems of insecurity, weak economic base, fragile democracy, dependence on oil, corruption, youth unemployment, etc, all forming the foundation of insecurity and restiveness,’ he said.

Also in a welcome address, Prof Osy Okanya, the President of the ANP, who thanked the guest lecturer and other dignitaries that graced the occasion, said that the group has provided platform for the intellectual discourse on various contextual issues that challenged society and affected the economy.

In consonance with the mandate and strategic focus of ANP, the 4th Adada lecture topic has been carefully chosen and could not have been more apt, given the heightened fragility of the Nigerian state.

‘The lecture today offers a profound opportunity to Nigerians of all hues as it being delivered by a Nigeria who has seen Nigeria inside-out and has always provided the best prescriptions on all national issue,’ he said.

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, thanked the ANP for organizing public lecture that proffer solution for solving national problems.

‘What you people has done today is laudable, because as professors the society is looking up to you all to provide ideas and make a breakthrough that will bring solution for solving national issues.

‘I commend you all for for choosing UNN as venue for the occasion and for bringing Nigeria finest astute business man and technocrat in the person of Obi as the guest lecturer,’ he said.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuani of Enugu State, Senetor Chuka Utazi, representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Hon Cosmas Ugwueze, Council Chairman of Nsukka LGA were among dignitaries that attended the occasion.