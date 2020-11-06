Wilfred Eya, Chinelo Obogo, Sunday Ani, Chukwudi Nweje, and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani, has expressed fear that restructuring could divide the nation in a manner that one section becomes socio-economically viable than the other.

The former ACF scribe in a statement, yesterday, said those agitating for restructuring wished Nigerians live as if they were in different countries and not one united nation.

“Those who insist on restructuring that will allow sections of the country to develop at their own pace are those who ignore the trite that reduction of inequality that comes with balanced development and good governance is not only good economics, but also good politics. Nigeria cannot afford to be a nation where some sections are on the cutting edge while others are on the knife edge of survival.

“Since the term restructuring means different things to different groups of people, the democratic way of going round the problems is for political parties which seek to restructure the country to articulate their versions of restructuring in their respective party manifestos which they can use to enlighten the people for informed judgement during elections.”

But the apex Yoruba organisation, Afenifere, Igbo umbrella socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze and former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, countered his position, saying only restructuring can save the country from imminent disintegration.

Spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said the former ACF scribe was uninformed to hold the view that restructuring would split the country.

“It shows clearly that they don’t even know what we are talking about.

“Restructuring is simply saying let us go back to federalism. We had federalism before and that was the best era of governance in this country. With the structure we have now, this country is becoming hopeless. It is only ignorant people who have no idea of what we are talking about that will say this. How can federalism breakup Nigeria. What will break up Nigeria eventually is not restructuring it.”

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Okpaga, said Nigeria was already split along religious and ethnic lines.

He argued that it was only restructuring that can make the country retain its name Nigeria; otherwise, it would eventually break up.

“What is happened with the #ENDSARS protest is part of the restructuring we are talking about. The police is being restructured, and very soon other issues will keep coming up here and there until all the places are fixed,” he said.

Former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife expressed surprise at the statement credited the Sani, saying, “If they said not restructuring the country urgently will split Nigeria, that will be the hard truth.”

“We need to restructure urgently to make sure that Nigeria does not break up. Before the 1966 military coup, the world agreed that parts of Nigeria were growing faster than the rest of the world.

“It is the same Nigeria they are now referring to as the poverty capital of Nigeria. The difference lies in the structure of governance.

“In those days when parts of Nigeria were growing faster than the rest of the world, we had a true federal system; the four regions were the federating units.”

President, Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said rejecting restructuring implied retrogression.

“What we need is restructuring for this country to work. Anything short of that is what would break this country.

The north wants to keep the country in a reversed order while we want to move forward. We want to make progress but they want to retrogress, so we are not on the same frequency.”