From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has again arraigned Okoi Obono-Obla over the falsification and forgery of school results.

Obono-Obla was chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP), however, suspended on account of the allegations.

He was arraigned by the anti-graft agency on Monday before the Plateau State high court for allegedly using forged results to gain admission to study law at the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

On July 1, 2020, the ICPC had Instituted a 10-count charge against the former Presidential Aid with result falsification and forgery as part of it but later withdrew the charges.

Obono-Obla was later re-arraigned at the FCT high court on July 8, 2020, alongside Aliyu Ibrahim, his senior assistant on special duties (protocol), and one Daniel Omughele, managing director of ABR Global Petroleum Resources Limited, on a 10-count charge bordering on diversion of N19.9 million meant for furnishing the SPIP office.

On March 17, 2021, the charges were amended and Obono-Obla and Ibrahim were re-arraigned on a five-count charge.

The charges relating to result falsification and charges were dropped to be refiled at the Plateau high court in Jos because the offence was committed in the state.

Upon arraignment on Monday, Obono-Obla pleaded not guilty.

He was later granted bail in the sum of N1 million, with one surety.

In the fresh charge, ICPC accused him of forging O’Level results to study law in the 1985/86 academic session in the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

