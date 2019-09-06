Gilbert Ekezie

Founder of One Love Family, SatGuru Maharaj ji has blamed the attacks in South Africa on the failure of the AfricanNationalists

He made the statement, yesterday, during a visit to The Sun Publishing Company Limited office in Ikeja, Lagos.

He said the government of South Africa failed to take care of its national even when the resources are available to do so.

He advised that resources should be channeled towards taking care of South Africans instead of sending funds to Saudi Arabia.

He explained that if banditry must stop in Nigeria, the members of National Assembly must cut their salaries and use the money to curb the menace.

‘There should be remedial farms for young school leavers to farm andmake their living. They should also be made to learn skills. Further, for Nigeria to move forward, federal character should be put aside while merit and hard work are recognised.”

Maharaj ji advised Nigerians to support President Buhari, just as he called on him to introduce state police in Nigeria.

“The implementationof state police would prove that President Buhari is a true nationalist,” he said.