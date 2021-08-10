From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Acting Director General, National Teachers’ Institute, (NTI), Kaduna, Mallam Bashir Mamman has assured the students of Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) in the South West that their results would be released soon.

Giving the assurance while addressing journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday, he said all the issues delaying the release of the results have been resolved with the University of Ibadan.

Mamman, who was represented by the institute’s Deputy Director (Test Development), Dr. Ibrahim Bala, said: “We are at the final stage of the exercise, which is the uploading of the students’ data on the university’s portal. As soon as this is concluded, all the results will be released.

“With this development, all students’ results in the zone will subsequently be released on time. As from the current academic session, no student results will be delayed, since all the affiliation processes have been concluded with the university.”

He listed causes for the delay of the result to include: closure of universities due to COVID-19 pandemic, strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), affiliation processes that include series of meetings, consultations and signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU), time needed to process results and uploading the students’ data on the university’s portal, which, he said was the case of UI.

“The Institute is committed to providing quality teachers for the country by training teachers while on the job. All the institute’s activities and programmes are made flexible and favourable to students. The delay in the release of the PGDE students’ results, particularly that of the South West is one of the institute’s hard time since its inception.”

Earlier, at a meeting held with the students and other stakeholders, the UI Director of the Directorate of Affiliation, Prof Wole Akinsola, said that the results have passed through the relevant processes.

