The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced results for the just concluded gubernatorial election in Kogi State which held on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
The vote count for the local government areas are given as follows:
Ogori Magongo
APC 3,679
PDP 2,145
Ijumu LGA
APC 11 425
PDP 7,587
Omala LGA
APC 8,473
PDP 14,403
Adavi LGA
APC 64,657
PDP 366
Igalamela/Odolu
APC 8,075
PDP 11,195
Okene LGA
APC 112,764
PDP 139
Kabba-Bunu
APC 15,364
PDP 8,084
Kogi/Koton-Karfe
APC 14,097
PDP 9,404
Yagba East
APC 6,735
PDP 7,546
Okehi LGA
APC 36,954
PDP 478
Mopamoro
APC 4,953
PDP 3,581
Idah LGA
APC 4,602
PDP 13,962
Ajaokuta
APC 17,952
PDP 5,565
Olamaboro
APC 16,876
PDP 8,155
Yagba West
APC 7,868
PDP 8,860
Ankpa
PDP-28,108
APC-11,268
Ofu
APC-11006
PDP-12,264
Bassa LG:
APC -8386,
PDP-9724
Three more LGAs still awaited
