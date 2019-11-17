The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced results for the just concluded gubernatorial election in Kogi State which held on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

The vote count for the local government areas are given as follows:

Ogori Magongo

APC 3,679

PDP 2,145

Ijumu LGA

APC 11 425

PDP 7,587

Omala LGA

APC 8,473

PDP 14,403

Adavi LGA

APC 64,657

PDP 366

Igalamela/Odolu

APC 8,075

PDP 11,195

Okene LGA

APC 112,764

PDP 139

Kabba-Bunu

APC 15,364

PDP 8,084

Kogi/Koton-Karfe

APC 14,097

PDP 9,404

Yagba East

APC 6,735

PDP 7,546

Okehi LGA

APC 36,954

PDP 478

Mopamoro

APC 4,953

PDP 3,581

Idah LGA

APC 4,602

PDP 13,962

Ajaokuta

APC 17,952

PDP 5,565

Olamaboro

APC 16,876

PDP 8,155

Yagba West

APC 7,868

PDP 8,860

Ankpa

PDP-28,108

APC-11,268

Ofu

APC-11006

PDP-12,264

Bassa LG:

APC -8386,

PDP-9724

Three more LGAs still awaited