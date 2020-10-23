Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has advised commercial banks operating in the state to resume operations or lose patronage.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday, by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

Wike noted that commercial banks had shutdown their services because of the 24 hours curfew imposed by the state government.

He stated that not all parts of Rivers were affected by the curfew, warning that banks should not use the curfew to cripple government and economic activities.

The statement said: “It has come to the attention of the Rivers State Government that some members of the business community are using the curfew imposed in some parts of the state as an excuse to cripple government and economic activities.

“Commercial banks and other businesses are supposed to be open for normal services.

“Therefore, commercial banks, where government accounts are operated are advised not to join those involved in any unpatriotic act or lose their patronage.

“For the avoidance of doubt, curfew was imposed only at Oyigbo Local Government Area, Mile One, Mile Two, Iloabuchi, Emenike Ikokwu and Oil Mill areas of Port Harcourt.

“The other parts of the State are expected to be fully open for business.”