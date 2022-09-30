From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK) branch has condemned the resumption call by management of the university to students and vowed to continue the union’s nationwide strike action.

Dr Samuel Alu, Chairman of the union in the state made this known at a press briefing held in Keffi local government area of the state on Friday.

Recall that management of NSUK recently via a statement signed by its Registrar, Mr Bala Ahmed directed students of the institution to resume for academic activities despite the fact that ASUU was still in an ongoing strike action to agitate for their demands.

Alu described the directive of the management of the institution as reckless, a betrayal and vowed that members of the union in the institution will not be forced to go back to class against their wish.

“The union is very much familiar with threats, blackmail and propaganda issued by certain quarters in respect to the struggle. Needless to say, we are conversant with and full of expectation of the antics to sabotage our struggle and are well prepared for it.

“For the avoidance of doubt, ASUU is one and the same. As such, ASUU NSUK branch cannot be seen to operate in isolation from any other ASUU for that matter and therefore, it is fully operating in compliance with the National directives of the union,” he said.

Alu expressed dismay that despite an ongoing court case on the strike action with ASUU appealing the judgement of the National Industrial Court for university lecturers to go back to class, management of the institution disregarded the ongoing court proceedings and directed students to resume.

“In view of the aforementioned, forcing forcing university lecturers to go back to class amounts to illegality and a blatant disregard for the rule of law which could be interpreted as a contempt of court.

“In opening the university without ASUU suspending it’s strike might mean that the Vice Chancellor of the institution and his lieutenants are the ones that would lecture the students,” he said.

He then appreciated students and parents for their understanding, resilience and resolve to sacrifice for the betterment of the future and to save the education sector from total collapse.

“As far as ASUU in NSUK is concerned, we are in a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action. I am therefore reiterating here that ASUU NSUK branch would remain on strike until the national body suspends the strike when all demands of ASUU are met by the federal government.