Ahead of the resumption of duty tomorrow, after four months of lockdown, the Enugu State Government has reminded all civil servants in the state of the need to adhere strictly to the laid down preventive measures for containment of the spread of COVID-19.

The state’s acting Head of Service, Mr. Ken Chukwuegbo, issued the directive when he joined the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Ministerial Affairs, Hon. Mrs. Mabel Agbo and the Chairman, State Civil Service Commission, Chief Martin Ugada, to supervise the decontamination and fumigation of the state secretariat complex and other offices, ahead of resumption of work.

Chukwuegbo, who applauded the sustained commitment of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi towards the wellbeing and safety of the workers, further said: “The desk officers from the office of the Head of Service have been mandated to ensure strict compliance in addition to what the Permanent Secretaries of the MDAs will be doing from Monday, the 3rd of August (tomorrow).”

He added: “Workers should walk into their offices with their face masks and maintain physical and social distancing as well as adhere to other precautionary measures as listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Ministerial Affairs, Hon. Mrs. Agbo, explained that the governor approved the decontamination and fumigation exercise to create a safe environment for the civil servants to resume work.