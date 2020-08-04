Secondary Schools in Lagos State are complying with the COVID-19 prevention protocols, as students in exit classes resume.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents, who visited some schools in the state, report that water, soaps , alcohol-based hand sanitisers and infrared thermometer were provided by the schools.

Also, compulsory wearing of nose masks and social distancing in classrooms were observed by students and teachers.

A big banner displaying World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines was seen at the entrance of the Honeyland Schools, Ipaja.

At the Senior High School, Alimosho, students wore face masks or shields while receiving lectures in their classrooms.

Mr Oluyemi Faleke, Principal of Honeyland Schools, said that SS3, students of the school were ready for the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Faleke said that during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the school engaged its students through virtual learning.

He said that participation was compulsory.

“We do not just collect money from parents, we make sure students get good quality education.

“We have many classrooms for students to practise social distancing , it is possible for five students to sit per class during the examination,” he said.

Kehinde Fadaka, Head Boy of Honeyland Schools, said that he was ready to write the examination.

He said that he studied hard with the assistance of the school’s virtual learning and personal timetable.

“The classes we are having now are to help me revise all I have read and prepare me for further.

Miss Opeyemi Hamzat, SS3 students of Senior High School, Alimosho, said that she was very happy to resume.

Hamzat said that she read everyday during the lockdown and participated in the WAEC revision programme aired on television by Lagos State Government.

Mrs Betty Attah, Executive Director, Mandate Schools, Akerman in Alimosho said that the school followed the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Attah told NAN that the students would resume as boarding students during WASSCE.

”We have prepared our boarding facilities for all SS3 students, the arrangement will accommodate three students instead of 10.

“We have six students in each class in order to practise social distancing,” she said,”Attah said.

Mrs Grace Ikazan, Principal of Sophem High School, Ipaja – a private school, said that the school was doing revision for SS3 students.

Ikahan said that only SS3 students resumed, adding that the students’ temperatures were being checked regularly and social distancing observed. (NAN)