Lagos State Government after inspection of Murtala Muhammed International Airport ahead of resumption of international flights on Friday, okayed preparedness of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

President Muhammad Buhari had in March ordered the suspension of international flights to curb the influx of imported cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country. While local flights were also suspended, they resumed about five weeks ago as the country joined the rest of the world to battle the pandemic. But Federal Government later fixed August for resumption international flights, but was postponed till September 5.

And on Friday, in order to confirm how prepared FAAN was, the state delegation led by Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat inspected the airport.

Hamzat with his delegation which includes Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN and others after inspecting the facilities and measures put in place by FAAN, said they were satisfied with what they saw, and the preparedness of the agency for resumption of international flights.