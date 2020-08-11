Some schools in Daura, katsina State on Tuesday recorded high students’ turnout following Federal Government’s directive on resumption of activities for students in graduating classes.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who went round reports that academic activities had fully resumed.

NAN reports that authorities of the schools visited showed remarkable compliance with established COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking to NAN, Hajiya Sa’adatu Sani, Principal, Government Girls’ Secondary School Daura, said that the students were happy returning to school.

“Already, 527 students out of 741 of them in exiting classes have resumed fully for academic activities.

“We have received face masks from the zonal education office, we have also made provisions for hand washing equipment,” she said.

Also speaking, the Principal, Dan Bukar Secondary School, Mr Muhammad Lawal, said the school authority undertook the fumigation of the school environment through self-help.

He said the essence was to ensure that both the students and staff of the school were safe, adding, “we won’t joke with the health of anybody.”

“We have recorded an impressive turnout of students, we are fully observing established safety measures.

“As you can see, we have only 12 students in each class, this is to ensure social distancing,” he said.(NAN)