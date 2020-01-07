The District Head of Wakama in Nasarawa State, Mr Adams Makka-Nangba, has advised parents to send their children to school, with the resumption of academic activities for the second term in the state.

Makka-Nangba gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akun, Nasarawa State.

The district head described education as very important to the sociopolitical development of individuals and the country.

He urged parents to prioritise their children’s education and tmonitor their activities, for the betterment of the society.

“As schools officially resumed in Nasarawa State yesterday, I want to use this medium to call on parents to send their children and wards to school early, in their own interest, to enhance their development and that of the society.

“When you send your children to school early, it will go a long way in improving their skills.

“This is because the importance of education to societal development cannot be overemphasised. When one is informed, one will be able to travel to places beyond one’s locality,” he said.

Makka-Nangba urged the youths to take their education seriously, for them to excel and become better leaders in future.

He advised people of the area and Nigerians generally to be law-abiding, and live peacefully with one another for the development of the country. (NAN)