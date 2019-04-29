Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A group, Ijebu Congress, has called on the Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, to ensure its administration resuscitate Olokola Natural Liquefied Gas (OKLNG), agro-cargo airport and other projects capable of turning around the economic development of the state.

The group made the call at the weekend during its maiden world press conference at Itoro, Ijebu Ode.

Its Chairman, Bunmi Mebude, explained that though the congress was primarily established to champion the transformation of Ijebuland, it would equally support overall economic development of the state.

He argued that the Olokola project, conceptualised by former governor Gbenga Daniel’s administration, to have a deep sea port, refinery and fertilizer production plant, if actualised, would catapult Ogun into industrial revolution.

The chairman further pointed out that the cargo airport, if it had been continued by the out-going administration of Governor Ibikunle Amosun, would have served as an economic vehicle for local development and raise the international profile of the state.

He said the abandonment of the two projects had been a monumental economic loss not only to Ijebuland, but also the state, South West and Nigeria in general.