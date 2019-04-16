Gabriel Dike

A passionate appeal has been made to the Federal Government to resuscitate the National School Sports Competition which produced numerous talents for the nation years back.

Proprietor of The Brains Premier School, Amumo-Odofin, Lagos, Mrs. Ezinne Onoh, who made the appeal at the maiden Inter-House Sports competition for the school, said it is important to resuscitate the school sports competition to discover new talents.

“We need to fish out new talents from the national school sports competition. It is important the federal government resuscitate school sports competition to discover talents. Government should go back to the building block.’’

According to her, students must be encouraged to participate in sporting activities as it would help to sharpen the brain of the students and thus assist in boosting their academic performance.

“Some students may drop their certificates to take up sports to eke out a living. If they discover their talents in sports, they may decide to keep their certificate and pursue a career in sports which many athletes have done and are doing better,’’ she said.

She acknowledged that in the 70s and 80s, many talents were discovered through the national school sports competition, given scholarship and they represented the country in international competitions.

Onoh, former Rivers State long distance champion, said sports is currently not receiving adequate attention from the states and federal governments.

Ono who said she “quit sports because of neglect’’ promised that the school management would promote sports activities and encourage any pupil that shows interest in sports as a career.

She explained that the school’s maiden inter-house competition would enable the pupils showcase their talents in different areas of sports.

Mr. Nwogoh Lawrence of Classic Marine Services Ltd and chairman of the Inter-House competition said sporting activities would help pupils improve on their academics.

“Sports will help in the development of the pupils. The lifestyle of pupils require them to burn excess energy through sporting activities. The pupils will become future sports ambassadors.’’

He also threw his weight behind the resuscitation of the National School Sports Competition and urged the Federal Government to do the needful.

Nwogoh admitted that the school sports competition if reintroduced would go a long way to help the pupils develop their talents in sports and also aid their academic performance.

He commended the school management for the maiden Inter-House competition and described it as an opportunity for the kids to compete with one another and urged them to embrace the spirit of oneness.

Amber emerged first with ten gold, Topaz won eight gold, while Emerald and Pearl had five and three respectively.