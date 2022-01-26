From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has commended the Federal Government and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, for relaxing the planned removal of oil subsidy.

CNG’s Director, Strategic Communications, Samaila Musa, in a statement, advised the Federal Government never to contemplate the removal of oil subsidy again as it will only worsen the plights of Nigerians.

Musa directed state and zonal coordinators and the student wing of CNG to stand down on all planned protests.

‘Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has welcomed the suspension of the purported removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government in the 2022 fiscal year,’ he stated.

‘It is undeniably delightful action that CNG and other groups have been advocating considering the resultant effect that infamous and unpopular policy may cause on Nigerians.

‘The CNG further commends senate president, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan for his intervention along with other lawmakers for ensuring that the interest of the Nigerian people prevails.

‘We appreciate his statesmanship and concern for the plight of the ordinary Nigerians on the fuel subsidy.

‘Therefore, Senator Lawan deserves applause for identifying with the people and averting compounding their suffering to worsen their situation through the skyrocketing price of petroleum product.

‘As stakeholders in Nigerian Project, the CNG advises the Federal Government to never contemplate removal of subsidy again as it is the only direct benefit that many poor Nigerians enjoy from the government,’ he said.

Musa, on behalf of CNG, recommended that ‘the Federal Government should block all the leakages through which selfish politicians and civil servants corner public resources for their personal aggrandisement.

‘That the Federal Government should use its security architecture to block smuggling the fuel just like it does to stop the importation of rice into the country.

‘It is being done for rice; it is doable for fuel too.

‘That government should rehabilitate and revamp our four comatose national refineries that were jettisoned. The four refineries have a maximum capacity of refining 450,000 barrels per day.

‘The government should apply some austerity measures to cut some unnecessary expenses, purchases, travels and tours within and outside the country. Foreign trips with large entourage should also be discouraged by the presidency in order to set an example for others to emulate.

‘In Ministries, Departments, Parastatals and Agencies of the government should equally apply some austerity measures. There are so many past and present cases of corrupt practices by politicians and civil servants.

‘The government can recover some reasonable funds here to finance its activities.

‘National Assemblies should also halt budget padding and reduce the cost of running the legislative arm as their necessary patriotic sacrifices.

‘In view of the current difficult situation in the country, the government must not extend the frontiers of hardship, devastation, joblessness and unemployment on the powerless Nigerians.

‘The Federal Government has monopolised importation of petroleum product through NNPC. So the pertinent questions remain: to whom subsidy is being paid? Who are the beneficiaries? If there are loopholes and stealing, how can the government stop it? Why the government cannot prosecute the culprits?’

He added: ‘We call on the government to note that any unpopular policies such as removal of fuel subsidy will result to further worsening of our security situation and endanger people’s means of survival.

‘Nigerians bear the brunt of economic downturn through the falling standard of living; poor infrastructure; falling standard of education and the neglected healthcare system.’