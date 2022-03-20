From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Traditional rulers from Ohuhu, Umuahia, Abia Central zone has condemned the visit of seven of their colleagues to Government House where they reportedly stated their stand on the contentious Abia Chapter of Equity.

Seven traditional rulers out of the 27 from Ohuhu, Umuahia clan and led by Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu of Umudiawa community, were said to have early last week, visited Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at Government House.

It was gathered that during the visit, the seven traditional rulers stated their preference for power to remain in Old Aba Division, since Old Bende Division had produced Abia Governor for 16 years.

However, in a communique jointly signed by Eze Nzenwata Mbakwe, Eze Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna, Eze Bobby Aguocha, Eze Emezue, Eze Daniel Ukaegbu, Eze Ugochukwu Akabuike, Eze Ugwueze Iheanacho, Eze Udoka, Eze Chionye Ngwuli and Eze Victor Onuoha after an emergency meeting held at the palace of Eze Nzenwata Mbakwe, the Ekwuuga 1 of Umuosi, Ndi Eze Ohuhu commended the Governor for his giant strides in various sectors of the state economy and pledged to continue giving him their unalloyed support and prayers.

“Ohuhu monarchs have not in any time discussed nor agreed on the zoning of the governorship position to any section of the state, as such sensitive political matter is not the responsibility of traditional rulers”.

The traditional heads maintained that the seven Ezes who embarked on such visit did it for their selfish interest outside the interest of the Council of Ndi Eze Ohuhu as well as the entire Ohuhu kingdom.

“To this end, the remaining twenty Traditional Rulers in Ohuhu disassociated themselves from the utterances of the other seven which asked for the retention of the governorship position for the 2023 polls to Old Abia.

“We commend the state

Governor for his stand not to allow the quest for his successor to divide the state and to ensure that the process leading to the emergency of his successor shall be devoid of primordial ethnic considerations”.